Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 102.4% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in Snowflake by 25.1% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 151,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,682,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 0.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 6,248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 169,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 166,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,938 shares of company stock valued at $34,647,430 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.50.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $187.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.97 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.93. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

