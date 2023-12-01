Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 102.4% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in Snowflake by 25.1% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 151,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,682,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 0.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 6,248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 169,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 166,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.
In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,938 shares of company stock valued at $34,647,430 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE SNOW opened at $187.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.97 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.93. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $193.94.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
