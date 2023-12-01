Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP June C. Lemerand Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Snap-on Stock Up 1.0 %

Snap-on stock opened at $274.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $220.21 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.33.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Snap-on by 50.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Snap-on by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

