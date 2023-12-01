Short Interest in Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Drops By 22.3%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDTXF opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. Spectral Medical has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

