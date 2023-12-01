Short Interest in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Rises By 21.7%

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,250,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 7,600,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE MTG opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth $63,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

