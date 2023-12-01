Short Interest in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQW) Expands By 25.0%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMAQW opened at $0.03 on Friday. International Media Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

