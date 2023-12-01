Short Interest in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Declines By 22.4%

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Capital Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $294.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $54.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 17.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Bancorp

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Mary Ann Scully purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 8.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 19.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

