Short Interest in AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Rises By 15.3%

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,034.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of ASAAF opened at C$27.20 on Friday. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of C$27.20 and a 12 month high of C$36.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.98.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.

