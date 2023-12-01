Short Interest in AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Rises By 15.3%

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,034.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Behind the tech boom: Big price leaders selectively laying off
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- These biotechs targeting multiple neurodegenerative diseases
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Does the bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq move the needle?
Receive News & Ratings for AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.