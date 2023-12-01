Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Holdings Reduced by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,955 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Samsara by 90,983.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,322,000 after purchasing an additional 45,324,482 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 13.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,419,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 62.7% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 45,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $1,063,630.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,759 shares in the company, valued at $14,572,623.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 391,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $12,118,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 45,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $1,063,630.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,759 shares in the company, valued at $14,572,623.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,553,917 shares of company stock worth $68,658,582. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

IOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE:IOT opened at $29.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 1.43. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $32.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

