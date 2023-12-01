SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.33. The stock had a trading volume of 63,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,558. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $229.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.