SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,052 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,790 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.63. 1,417,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,159,499. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.02. The firm has a market cap of $169.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.