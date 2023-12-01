RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RLJ. Truist Financial reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.80.

RLJ stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.72.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,796,045,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

