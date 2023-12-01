Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.25

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 1139335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 6.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14.

Get Rice Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 40.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 154,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 44,581 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,779,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 28.6% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 211,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.