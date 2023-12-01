Reviewing Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF – Get Free Report) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Recipe Unlimited and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recipe Unlimited N/A N/A N/A BurgerFi International -26.61% -60.27% -16.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of BurgerFi International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recipe Unlimited N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BurgerFi International $173.87 million 0.16 -$103.43 million ($2.00) -0.52

This table compares Recipe Unlimited and BurgerFi International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Recipe Unlimited has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BurgerFi International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Recipe Unlimited and BurgerFi International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recipe Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A BurgerFi International 0 0 2 0 3.00

BurgerFi International has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Recipe Unlimited.

Summary

BurgerFi International beats Recipe Unlimited on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recipe Unlimited

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises full-service restaurants brands. It operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. The company operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, The Keg, Anejo, Blanco Cantina, Casey's, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Fionn MacCool's, and Marigolds & Onions brand names. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 1,261 restaurants located in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, India, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was formerly known as Cara Operations Limited and changed its name to Recipe Unlimited Corporation in May 2018. Recipe Unlimited Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

