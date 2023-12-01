Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 194 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,024 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,929,000 after purchasing an additional 72,263 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,372 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,381,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,061 shares of company stock worth $5,780,038 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $128.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

