Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,328 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,855 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in EOG Resources by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in EOG Resources by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.05.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $123.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.01. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $142.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

