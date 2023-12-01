Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Underweight Rating for REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
REE Automotive Stock Performance
Shares of REE stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.87. REE Automotive has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49.
REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that REE Automotive will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
REE Automotive Company Profile
REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform.
