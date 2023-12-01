Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Underweight Rating for REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

REE Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of REE stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.87. REE Automotive has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that REE Automotive will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

REE Automotive Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of REE Automotive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 183,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of REE Automotive by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of REE Automotive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 154,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 23,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of REE Automotive by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27,312 shares in the last quarter. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform.

