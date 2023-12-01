Raymond James Lowers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $34.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.94.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUV

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.9 %

LUV stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Motco increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.