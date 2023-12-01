PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.06.

NYSE:PHM opened at $88.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. PulteGroup has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $89.16. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

