Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Profound Medical from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PROF

Profound Medical Stock Up 4.3 %

PROF stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $231.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 452.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.57%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 135.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 850.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. 35.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profound Medical

(Get Free Report)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.