Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

PRI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.20.

Shares of PRI opened at $209.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.18. Primerica has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $220.00. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 110.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Primerica by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

