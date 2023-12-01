Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.55

Prairie Operating Co. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 67725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60.

Prairie Operating Co engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

