PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,075 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $16,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $36,838,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 399,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries stock opened at $141.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

