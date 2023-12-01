PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $41.44

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.44 and last traded at $41.65, with a volume of 456984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

PNM Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $505.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.51 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.368 dividend. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter worth $24,754,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter worth $2,049,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 28.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1,694.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

