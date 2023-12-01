Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Packaging Co. of America worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,164,000 after buying an additional 151,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,404,000 after buying an additional 663,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,321,000 after acquiring an additional 578,041 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,567,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,202,000 after acquiring an additional 61,273 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $168.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $169.06. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.36.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.