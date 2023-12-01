Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 23,646 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3,082.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.05% of Teledyne Technologies worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,342,000 after acquiring an additional 196,915 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $847,739,000 after acquiring an additional 50,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,965 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $402.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,447 shares of company stock worth $1,391,610. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TDY

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.