Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after buying an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.50. 383,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,191. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

