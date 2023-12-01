Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Patterson Companies updated its FY24 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $34.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDCO. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

