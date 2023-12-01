Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Patterson Companies updated its FY24 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,475,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,421,000 after acquiring an additional 351,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,558,000 after purchasing an additional 147,277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,034,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,182,000 after purchasing an additional 102,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,246,000 after purchasing an additional 56,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

