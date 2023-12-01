Ossiam Raises Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 459.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,875 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 147,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.0 %

HWM stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

