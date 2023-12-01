Ossiam Boosts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $216.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LH. UBS Group cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

