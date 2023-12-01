Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 5,796 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,730,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,333,184,000 after buying an additional 265,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,891,819,000 after acquiring an additional 864,127 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.7 %

UNP opened at $225.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.78 and a 200 day moving average of $211.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

