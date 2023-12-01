Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,478,404,000 after acquiring an additional 152,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,244,000 after purchasing an additional 121,752 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,401,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $590,763,000 after buying an additional 28,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after buying an additional 2,193,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $180.62 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.89 and a 200-day moving average of $169.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.29%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

