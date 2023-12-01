Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 73.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.83.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $470.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $453.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.24. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $473.18. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

