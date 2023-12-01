NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Reduced by Mirova

Mirova trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,686 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 16,012 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.1% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mirova’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $467.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $452.33 and a 200-day moving average of $434.72. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,282 shares of company stock worth $55,382,168. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

