NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 82,196 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.7% of Cibc World Market Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $234,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $467.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $452.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,282 shares of company stock valued at $55,382,168. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

