Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.50.

Novartis Stock Up 0.9 %

NVS opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $207.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

