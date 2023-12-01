MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MLTX opened at $43.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.29. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $63.40. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 1.49.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 74,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $4,297,644.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,217,011 shares in the company, valued at $471,409,921.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $189,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $221,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.