Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Position Lifted by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $25,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Natixis acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCO. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.54.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $364.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.62. The company has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $272.70 and a 12-month high of $368.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total value of $893,034.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total transaction of $893,034.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,357 shares of company stock worth $5,407,833. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

