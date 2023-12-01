Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $144.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.6 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $124.56 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $176.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 994.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 237,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,995,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

