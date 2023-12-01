Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.70

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56.

About Metallurgical Co. of China

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

