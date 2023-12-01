Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.70

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56.
About Metallurgical Co. of China
Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Metallurgical Co. of China
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- These biotechs targeting multiple neurodegenerative diseases
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Does the bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq move the needle?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Kroger shares are begging to be bought
Receive News & Ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.