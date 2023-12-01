MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,152 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of MercadoLibre worth $100,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 54.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $2,317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 104.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,620.84. 42,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,237. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $815.85 and a 52-week high of $1,628.10. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,329.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,285.12.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

