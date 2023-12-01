Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Raymond James

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

MRVL opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.66, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,447,000 after acquiring an additional 421,622 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,407 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

