Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 163.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,142 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Littelfuse worth $35,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 87.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 374.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $232.80 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.16 and a 52-week high of $309.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

