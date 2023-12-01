Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,142 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.49% of Littelfuse worth $35,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 79,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,288,000 after acquiring an additional 31,965 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 49.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,540,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $232.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.16 and a 1 year high of $309.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.72.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

