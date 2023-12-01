Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 40,015 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,015 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,889,000 after purchasing an additional 486,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,823,000 after purchasing an additional 304,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,451,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,591,000 after purchasing an additional 268,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $55.61 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $55.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $514,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,059,813 shares in the company, valued at $45,434,183.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $56,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,658,822.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $514,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,059,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,434,183.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,613 shares of company stock worth $2,956,468 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

