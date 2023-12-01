Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 109,005 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109,005 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $6,647,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.71. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,683 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,921 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

