Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $4,627,000. S Squared Technology LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $37,051.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $37,051.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $45,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 226,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,565 shares of company stock worth $4,673,130 in the last ninety days. 23.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRDO. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.