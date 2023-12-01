Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.14% of Construction Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,075,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,532,000 after purchasing an additional 140,572 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 45,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Construction Partners Price Performance

ROAD stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $44.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Articles

