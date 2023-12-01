Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires New Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.88.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $263.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $357.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.86.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,963 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

