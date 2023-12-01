Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Cut to Market Perform at Noble Financial

Noble Financial lowered shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lifeway Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $206.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the first quarter worth about $483,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lifeway Foods by 14.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.